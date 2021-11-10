Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

