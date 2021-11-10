Pyrk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,277.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Pyrk has a market cap of $59,329.41 and approximately $2,277.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

