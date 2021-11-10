PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PubMatic stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $425,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $3,034,907. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

