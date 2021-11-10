Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:MD opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 127.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,828. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

