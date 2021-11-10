Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $955,000 Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOOF. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

