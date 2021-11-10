Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

USM stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.