Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in California Resources were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in California Resources by 2,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 91.7% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 690,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CRC opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.