Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,677 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,397,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,799,000 after buying an additional 514,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock worth $283,128,100. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.