Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Prudential by 46.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

