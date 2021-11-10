Prudential Financial Inc. Has $14.74 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Rogers worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rogers by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,872,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,770,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rogers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,696,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rogers by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG stock opened at $269.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.64. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $132.46 and a 1 year high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.