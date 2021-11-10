Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 967,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,848 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 103.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

