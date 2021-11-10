Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.35. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1,266,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTIX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

