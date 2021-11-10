Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 3,101,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.
PSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.