Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 3,101,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.