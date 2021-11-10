Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,694 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 258,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. 6,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,603. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

