Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,235 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.09. 6,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

