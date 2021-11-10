Primoris Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Primoris Services has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 489,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

