Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 79,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

