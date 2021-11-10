Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 17,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 338,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

DTIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

