Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 98,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.29. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 777,661 shares of company stock worth $4,405,087 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precigen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

