Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, DZ Bank began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

