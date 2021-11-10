Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Asha Sharma Sells 103,360 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRCH stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Porch Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.