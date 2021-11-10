Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $12.70 or 0.00019563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $36.31 million and $1.22 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00096658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,599.23 or 0.99529844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.34 or 0.07043196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00019825 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

