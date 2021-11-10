Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,618 ($21.14).

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,404.79 ($18.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,367.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,716.77. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

