Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%.

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 3,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.01. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 679.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

