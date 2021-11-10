Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.98% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $69,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

