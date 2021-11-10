PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.10

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.10 and last traded at $92.08, with a volume of 80988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

