Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 9,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

