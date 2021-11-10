Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. 19,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,820. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

