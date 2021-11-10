Peony (PNY) Hits Market Cap of $27.76 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $27.76 million and $118,265.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 51,480,073 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars.

