PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.72.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.04. The stock has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $2,177,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

