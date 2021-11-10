Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $517.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $536.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paycom Software by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 129,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $16.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,601. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

