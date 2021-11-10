Patrick E. Bowe Sells 12,161 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Andersons stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 149,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.