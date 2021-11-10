Pantheon Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.7% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.20 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.