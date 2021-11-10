Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Canopy Growth by 70.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Canopy Growth by 165.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGC. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 371,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,653. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

