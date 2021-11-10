Pantheon Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $72,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.96. 41,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $73.47 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

