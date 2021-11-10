Pantheon Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after buying an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after buying an additional 78,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock remained flat at $$78.05 on Wednesday. 40,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.