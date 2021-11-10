Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 130,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,467,129 shares.The stock last traded at $27.65 and had previously closed at $26.77.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 304.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 28.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

