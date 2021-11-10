Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 2,203 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

