Paloma Partners Management Co Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

AUB opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

