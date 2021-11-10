Paloma Partners Management Co Has $392,000 Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Markel were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Markel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,304.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,234.16.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

