Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $161.56 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.28.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

