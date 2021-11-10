PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 473,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,990. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

