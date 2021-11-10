P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.77

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $740.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 36.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,597 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

