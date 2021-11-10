Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTTR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,893. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

