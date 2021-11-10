Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Shares Down 8.6%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27.

Össur hf. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)

Össur hf engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe Middle-East and Africa; and Americas and Aisa-Pacific. The company was founded by Össur Kristinsson in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.