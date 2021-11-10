Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $183 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.72 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.490 EPS.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

