Ontology (ONT) One Day Volume Tops $352.09 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $352.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00039565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.56 or 0.00474816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00071383 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

