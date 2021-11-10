OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 1,040 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $747.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 3.60. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

