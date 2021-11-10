OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

OCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of OncoCyte worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

