ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ONTF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,572. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares in the company, valued at $6,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,686 shares of company stock worth $18,000,105 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

